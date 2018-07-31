Allianz (ALV) Given a €219.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €219.00 ($257.65) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. UBS Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Baader Bank set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays set a €203.00 ($238.82) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €207.44 ($244.05).

Allianz stock traded up €1.04 ($1.22) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €189.12 ($222.49). The company had a trading volume of 772,425 shares. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

