Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 8,931 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG)

Allen Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 426,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,931 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 5.6% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $147,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,112,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group opened at $365.95 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $249.57 and a 1 year high of $375.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $933.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.30 million. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 19.77%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $356.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $306.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on TransDigm Group to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.29.

In related news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.06, for a total value of $4,296,614.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Skulina sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.53, for a total value of $3,425,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,795,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,100 shares of company stock worth $25,705,076 over the last three months. 11.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States. The company's Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.