Allen Investment Management LLC Has $12.51 Million Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,529 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $12,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Iqvia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,895,000 after acquiring an additional 195,703 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Iqvia by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,113,000 after acquiring an additional 341,692 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iqvia by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its holdings in Iqvia by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 525,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,563,000 after acquiring an additional 149,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Iqvia by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 463,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,453,000 after acquiring an additional 47,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Iqvia in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iqvia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.34.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $120.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $87.45 and a 1-year high of $125.35.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 9,291,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $956,976,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 92,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $9,510,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,200,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,882,294. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.