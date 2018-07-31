Alkermes Plc (ALKS) Receives $57.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Alkermes to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on Alkermes to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on Alkermes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Shares of ALKS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.99. 16,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,959. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -118.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $39.54 and a 12 month high of $71.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $304.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.58 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Floyd E. Bloom sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $879,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James M. Frates sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $842,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,842 shares of company stock valued at $9,081,700 in the last 90 days. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

