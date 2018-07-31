Alico, Inc. (ALCO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 235,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Alico were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Alico by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALCO. BidaskClub raised Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Alico from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th.

Shares of Alico opened at $31.40 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. Alico had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 9.44%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th.

Alico Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Alico Citrus, Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

