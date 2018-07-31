Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.2% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $35,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,030,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,201,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,249 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,528,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,381,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,683 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20,210.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,075 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,057,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,580,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,234 shares during the last quarter. 37.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $184.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.55. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.18.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

