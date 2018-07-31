Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Given “Hold” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a report released on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $123.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nomura raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $131.51 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $102.10 and a 1-year high of $149.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.58. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 5,241 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $687,147.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,233,742.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $250,690.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the second quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 7,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.