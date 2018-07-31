Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.27 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities opened at $122.82 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $134.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In related news, COO Jennifer Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,554,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Ryan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.89, for a total transaction of $966,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,200 shares in the company, valued at $15,105,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,917 shares of company stock valued at $11,895,153. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,069,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,046,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,368,000 after purchasing an additional 543,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,623,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,803,000 after acquiring an additional 460,403 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $37,954,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 359,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,863,000 after acquiring an additional 229,470 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARE. ValuEngine raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500® company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $17.9 billion and an asset base in North America of 30.2 million SF as of March 31, 2018.

