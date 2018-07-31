Alexander’s (ALX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by ($0.20), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Alexander’s had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.27%.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $365.02 on Tuesday. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $332.98 and a twelve month high of $436.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 16.10 and a current ratio of 16.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALX. Sandler O’Neill set a $410.00 target price on Alexander’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the first quarter worth about $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 37.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (?REIT?), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (?Vornado?) (NYSE: VNO). We have seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

