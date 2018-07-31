Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (ALDR) Stake Lowered by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,868 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Alder Biopharmaceuticals were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 176,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 394,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 229,010 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alder Biopharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 120,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 26,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Alder Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000.

Shares of ALDR opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.50). sell-side analysts expect that Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALDR. Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 price objective on Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price objective on Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

In other Alder Biopharmaceuticals news, insider John A. Latham sold 24,999 shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $386,984.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 12,161 shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $217,073.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

