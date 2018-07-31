Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK) Shares Bought by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $98,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,580.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.53 and a 52 week high of $87.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.77.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

