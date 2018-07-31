Alamos Gold (AGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.76 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alamos Gold to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Alamos Gold opened at $5.49 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.38. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $8.58.

AGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Alamos Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

