Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 344.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,634 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.08% of Air Transport Services Group worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider W Joseph Payne sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $281,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,023.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.90.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATSG. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

