Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Holdings Reduced by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $108,911,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,097,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,877,973,000 after purchasing an additional 552,393 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $56,392,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 17,431.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 254,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 252,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2,578.1% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 242,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 233,628 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.41.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals traded up $3.59, hitting $164.82, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 40,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,203. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.88 and a twelve month high of $175.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.11. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.73%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.