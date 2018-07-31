AGCO (AGCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 2.54%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. AGCO updated its FY18 guidance to $3.70 EPS.

Shares of AGCO traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,224. AGCO has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, July 20th. OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “$60.18” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AGCO from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

In other news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,550.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

