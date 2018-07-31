Aetna (AET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aetna (NYSE:AET) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.22 per share for the quarter.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.22. Aetna had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Aetna’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Aetna to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aetna alerts:

Shares of Aetna opened at $189.66 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Aetna has a fifty-two week low of $149.69 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.28%.

Several research firms have commented on AET. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Aetna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.36.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aetna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aetna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.