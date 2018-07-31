Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 93,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,904,000 after acquiring an additional 645,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of SYSCO from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “$70.32” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

In other news, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 15,333 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $981,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,732,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $353,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,983.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,139,967 shares of company stock worth $207,678,767 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SYY opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

