Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,923 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 82.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.61.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $219.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $224.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.19, for a total transaction of $512,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,491.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.45, for a total value of $586,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,027. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

