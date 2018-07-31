AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 75.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,587 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 854.9% in the second quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,911 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 54,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $22.99.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.