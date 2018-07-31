Advisor Partners LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 338.4% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,628,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $526,307,000 after buying an additional 1,257,323 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $170,669,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $130,860,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $19,754,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $8,746,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill opened at $465.47 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.51 and a 1 year high of $483.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $512.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $340.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

