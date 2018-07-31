Advisor Partners LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 338.4% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,628,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $526,307,000 after buying an additional 1,257,323 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $170,669,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $130,860,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $19,754,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $8,746,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chipotle Mexican Grill opened at $465.47 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.51 and a 1 year high of $483.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.50.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.
