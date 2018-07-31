Advisor Partners LLC Invests $217,000 in J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JJSF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 78.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

JJSF opened at $153.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $159.05.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.55 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 42.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J & J Snack Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.50.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, insider Gerard Garfield Law sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $723,712.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.