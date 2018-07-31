Advanced Disposal Services Inc (ADSW) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 29.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,350,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,933,000 after purchasing an additional 983,281 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 102.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,025,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,837,000 after purchasing an additional 517,509 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the first quarter worth $8,953,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,944,000 after purchasing an additional 282,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 63.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 560,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 218,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADSW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of ADSW stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $25.80.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.88 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.65 per share, for a total transaction of $35,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,682.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Highstar Capital Lp sold 21,987,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $493,178,570.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Disposal Services Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

