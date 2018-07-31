Adecoagro’s (AGRO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecoagro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Santander began coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adecoagro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

AGRO stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.14. Adecoagro has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). Adecoagro had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.57 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that Adecoagro will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Adecoagro by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Adecoagro by 9,353.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Adecoagro by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 87,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 30,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA, an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in planting, harvesting, and selling grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and others; and providing grain warehousing/conditioning, and handling and drying services to third parties.

