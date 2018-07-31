Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $72.75 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $57.29 and a 12 month high of $81.64. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush set a $81.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.45.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,392,952.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.