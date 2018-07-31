Achmea Investment Management B.V. Invests $1.71 Million in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH) Stock

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $892,000. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $2,523,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $1,227,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts opened at $56.98 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $66.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

