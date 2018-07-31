Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $34.12 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.2% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $34,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 61,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 87,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The Ozarks increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 12,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Vetr upgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $192.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Mastercard from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Mastercard to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.70.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $197.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $127.40 and a 52-week high of $214.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $44,450,549.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,095,783.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 17,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $3,253,556.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,904.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

