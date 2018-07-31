Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,858 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.2% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust opened at $90.27 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.37. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $78.19 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $230.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.71 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.99%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $198,282.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,746.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $999,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,715,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 158 properties containing 54,181 apartment homes across the United States.

