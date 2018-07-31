Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $1.36 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,212 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $107,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 13,112.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.2% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $269,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $366,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total value of $67,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.86.

Shares of United Therapeutics opened at $120.26 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.32. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $152.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.96 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 27.74%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

