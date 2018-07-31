Ace (ACE) Tops One Day Volume of $364,742.00

Ace (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 31st. One Ace token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ace has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ace has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $364,742.00 worth of Ace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003469 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00389529 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00030005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00173806 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013449 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Ace Token Profile

Ace was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Ace’s total supply is 14,476,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,646,911 tokens. Ace’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ace’s official website is tokenstars.com/en/ace . The Reddit community for Ace is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ace

Ace can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ace using one of the exchanges listed above.

