Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Accuray’s earnings. Accuray reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 52.91% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.18 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARAY. BidaskClub lowered Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 price objective on Accuray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accuray from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accuray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. Accuray has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company has a market cap of $333.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 14,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $58,201.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alaleh Nouri sold 8,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $34,920.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 195,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,369.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,059 shares of company stock valued at $232,801 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,234,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,027,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 25,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 23,189 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

