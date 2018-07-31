Accredited Investors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 643 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 74,343.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 583,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 582,850 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,171,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,517,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,727 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,242,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 46,715.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,548 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,569,000 after purchasing an additional 109,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.89. 119,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,023,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $244.59 and a 52 week high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. equities analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.14.

In other Tesla news, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total transaction of $1,077,810.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,736.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $343.19 per share, for a total transaction of $18,875,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

