Accredited Investors Inc. Invests $424,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Stock

Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 206,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 768,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,642,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $258.86. The company had a trading volume of 116,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,553. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $222.12 and a twelve month high of $263.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

