Accredited Investors Inc. Has $24.38 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.3% of Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Accredited Investors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $24,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 913.4% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,509,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867,120 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13,953.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 537,783 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,972,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,620,000 after buying an additional 492,335 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 88,508.0% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,409,000 after buying an additional 386,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,546,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $147.83. 141,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,358. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $119.96 and a 1-year high of $151.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4276 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

