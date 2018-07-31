ACCO Brands (ACCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.85 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. ACCO Brands updated its FY18 guidance to $1.33-1.37 EPS.

ACCO Brands traded down $1.25, hitting $12.35, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 22,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BWS Financial set a $18.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In related news, SVP Joseph S. Pekala sold 20,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $276,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.