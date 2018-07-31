Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 478,987 Shares of NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,987 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.56% of NutriSystem worth $6,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 4.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 21.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 1,160.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NutriSystem by 15.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Michael P. Monahan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,695.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Herratti sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at $860,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRI opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. NutriSystem Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. NutriSystem had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. NutriSystem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that NutriSystem Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered NutriSystem from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital set a $48.00 target price on NutriSystem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson increased their target price on NutriSystem from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NutriSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

NutriSystem Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

