Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $6.79 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 56,777 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 37.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $184.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $485.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.55. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $228.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.18.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

