Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 23.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,464 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,518 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.9% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,125,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,473,000 after acquiring an additional 170,754 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,109,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after buying an additional 672,790 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 751,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,877,000 after buying an additional 162,952 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 748,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,628,000 after buying an additional 37,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.5% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 536,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,194,000 after buying an additional 112,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.09.

VEEV opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.67, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.42. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.92 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $48,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares in the company, valued at $224,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $71,236.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,641 shares of company stock valued at $12,097,498 over the last 90 days. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

