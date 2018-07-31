Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Director Reeve B. Waud Sells 8,135 Shares

Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Director Reeve B. Waud sold 8,135 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $366,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $639,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Acadia Healthcare opened at $43.10 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $53.74.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The company had revenue of $765.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.93 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.73.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

