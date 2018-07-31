Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Abraxas Petroleum to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $40.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. On average, analysts expect Abraxas Petroleum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AXAS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 60,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Abraxas Petroleum has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.76 million, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Several brokerages have commented on AXAS. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Abraxas Petroleum from $4.80 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.35.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

