AbbVie Inc (ABBV) is Trust Co. of Vermont’s 7th Largest Position

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.9% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $20,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Glenn F. Tilton acquired 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,646.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,912.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $91.45 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $143.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 211.78%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $110.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

