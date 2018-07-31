AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $7.85 Per Share

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research note issued on Monday, July 30th. William Blair analyst Y. Xu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $7.85 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.80. William Blair also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 211.78% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.86 to $65.61 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $131.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Shares of AbbVie opened at $91.45 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $125.86. The company has a market capitalization of $143.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,066,000 after purchasing an additional 76,962 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,023,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,788,000 after purchasing an additional 31,738 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in AbbVie by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 75,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 17,588 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $1,749,478.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn F. Tilton bought 5,400 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,646.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 68.57%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

