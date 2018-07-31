Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,662 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 244,637 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,996,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,710,836,000 after buying an additional 1,795,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,056,361 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,028,274,000 after buying an additional 794,027 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,042,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $541,838,000 after buying an additional 446,071 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,327,489 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $439,064,000 after buying an additional 335,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,140,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $307,990,000 after buying an additional 211,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.76.

Shares of ABT opened at $65.17 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $48.05 and a one year high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $965,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Pederson sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $66,601.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,591.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,270. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

