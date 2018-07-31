ABB (ABBN) Given a CHF 32 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 32 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 23 price target on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Citigroup set a CHF 24 price target on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 29 price target on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Societe Generale set a CHF 23.50 price target on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 27.60 price target on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 25.70.

Shares of ABB opened at CHF 23.09 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

