Aaron’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (AAN)

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,959 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,224% compared to the typical volume of 148 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 265,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 36,766 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,126,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Aaron’s by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 633,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,523,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Aaron’s by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000.

Aaron’s stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Aaron’s has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $50.80.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.86 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.14%. Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Loop Capital upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Aaron’s from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Aaron’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

