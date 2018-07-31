Aaron’s (AAN) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aaron’s earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 48.1171343129061 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

AAN traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.94. 1,223,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,768. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.05. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.80.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.86 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAN. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

