$908.05 Million in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) will report $908.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $916.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $900.00 million. American Water Works reported sales of $844.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.64 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 10.20%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.79.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 2,870 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $233,761.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 16,026 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,734.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 268.7% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Water Works opened at $87.57 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

