8,530 Shares in RealPage Inc (RP) Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,530 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RealPage by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,825,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,032,000 after acquiring an additional 24,753 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RealPage by 7.4% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,018,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,968,000 after acquiring an additional 139,389 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in RealPage by 12.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 937,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,261,000 after acquiring an additional 102,102 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in RealPage by 20.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 899,866 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,343,000 after acquiring an additional 150,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RealPage by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,595,000 after acquiring an additional 103,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RP. BidaskClub raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RealPage to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of RealPage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04 and a beta of 1.13. RealPage Inc has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $201.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.09 million. RealPage had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that RealPage Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 279,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $16,897,978.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,469,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 794,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $45,096,889.47. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,674,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,002,610.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,630,121 shares of company stock worth $212,782,913 over the last three months. 24.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

