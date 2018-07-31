850 Shares in Baidu Inc (BIDU) Purchased by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 850 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in Baidu by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $251.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu Inc has a 52-week low of $207.74 and a 52-week high of $284.22. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.83.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Baidu from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.89.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

