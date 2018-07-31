8,222 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) Acquired by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,350,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,663,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,065,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,927,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF opened at $160.94 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $126.39 and a 12-month high of $167.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.