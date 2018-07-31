$801.84 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Group Inc (TGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) will post sales of $801.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $776.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $814.90 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $781.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.43 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $896.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

Shares of NYSE:TGI opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $986.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

